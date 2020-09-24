UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAA Issues New SOPs For Int'l Passengers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

CAA issues new SOPs for int'l passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for international passengers, removing the requirement of vacant seats between travelers.

The SOPs come into effect immediately and would remain intact till December 31, said a news release.

Passengers shall be required to install Pass Track App, available at the Google play store and the Apple store. For passengers who do not possess smart phones shall be required to enter their data on the website https://passtrack.nitb.gov.pk/login.

Children under 12 years of age, disabled passengers and high level International delegations referred by Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall be exempted from the app/ web data requirement.

International passengers traveling from category B countries require a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test not older than 96hr prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

Passengers traveling from category A countries does not require to get themselves tested prior to commencement of travel.

Categorization of countries shall be subjected to fortnightly review by Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination on the basis of objective health assessment. The URL for related information including category A and B countries may be checked from http://covid.gov.pk/intl_travellers/current_policies.

