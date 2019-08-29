UrduPoint.com
CAA - Karachi Staff Helps Elderly Couple In Getting Back Their Life Saving

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:01 PM

The facilitation staff of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) posted at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) here Thursday helped a senior couple Mr and Mrs. Fayaz Mirza in getting back their bag containing their life savings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The facilitation staff of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) posted at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) here Thursday helped a senior couple Mr and Mrs. Fayaz Mirza in getting back their bag containing their life savings.

According to available details M.Arif a CAA staffer found a handbag at the international lunge of JIAP and found it placed with saving certificates worth Rs.20 million along with other belongings.

On search he found the name and contact details of the owner of the handbag as Fayyaz Mirza consequent to further queries the CAA facilitation desk staffer found that Mirza and his wife arrived Karachi from UK via EK 600 on Wednesday and had forgotten their bag while fulfilling essential on arrival formalities and requirements.

It was on Thursday morning that the gentleman was approached by CAA officials and following necessary confirmation and re-confirmation his belongings along with certificates were handed to him.

Higher Management of CAA and Airport Manager of JIAP were highly appreciative of the staffer M.Arif and his colleagues deputed at the CAA facilitation for their sense of responsibility and honesty.

