CAA launches 'Clean and Green Pakistan Phase 2 at Karachi Airport'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) here on Thursday started second phase of its tree plantation drive at the Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) and its vicinity.

The campaign was initiated on the directives of Shahrukh Nusrat, Aviation Secretary and Director General of Civil Aviation Authority had commenced with plantation of different fruit saplings at Jinnah International Airport.

Inauguration of the second phase of the campaign was performed by Deputy DG (APS) Syed Aamir Mehboob in a simple ceremony during which fruit trees were planted in the CAA managed area adjacent to JIAP.

In-charge, Clean and Green Programme of CAA Nadir Shafi Daar along with other CAA officers and staff members along with representatives of different airlines also planted saplings on the CAA tract, earmarked for the purpose.

Presence and active participation of a large number of students and their teachers from different schools made the event all the more meaningful reflecting commitment of children, youth and citizens from different age groups towards the noble cause of clean and green Pakistan.

CAA spokesman mentioned that Shahrukh Nusrat, Secretary Aviation/DGCAA had inaugurated the tree plantation campaign of CAA in the beginning of this year under the Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The plantation drive of CAA has been going on since February 2019 at airports across the country.