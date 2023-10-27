Open Menu

CAA Observes Kashmir Black Day

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has displayed banners and flags at the major airports of the country on Kashmir's black day.

According to CAA spokesperson, October 27 is Kashmir's Black Day and a day of solidarity with Kashmiri brothers.

He said slogans expressing solidarity with Kashmiris were written on the banners.

Black flags were hoisted in different parts of the airports, he added.

Banners and pictures on stands reflect Indian oppression. Banners were also installed at prominent places on the roads leading to the airports. Screening of Independence songs and documentaries on video display screens in the lounges.

The authority also distributed flyers and pamphlets to the passengers for their awareness.

At the airports, employees tied black ribbons on their arms to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

