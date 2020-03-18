CAA, PIA suffering losses from spreading coronavirus: Sarwar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday said the Civil Aviation Authority and the Pakistan International Airline were facing financial crunch due to the spreading coronavirus around the world.

The aviation industry in many countries was suffering from losses due to the closure of flights, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government would have to announce a special package for the national airline.

About closing international flights to curb spreading of the coronavirus pandemic, the minister said no decision had yet been taken to completely shut down the flights for the purpose.

To a question about clearance certificate, he said the people had raised serious concerns over the matter of showing a certificate on entering the native country, and any decision in that regard would be taken in next meeting.