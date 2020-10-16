CAA porter sets another example of honesty by tracing lost wallet of passenger

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A porter of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has set another example of honesty by tracing and returning a lost wallet to its owner at the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP), Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A porter of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has set another example of honesty by tracing and returning a lost wallet to its owner at the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP), Peshawar.

"The wallet was full of foreign and Pakistani Currency," an Aviation Division news release said here on Friday.

Irshad Ullah, a passenger who arrived at the BKIAP on a flight EK-636 from Dubai, had forgotten his wallet in the aircraft.

Later, the porter traced the owner and handed over his wallet, who praised the CAA efforts in finding and returning his lost valuable.

The organization would also give appreciation certificates to the porter for his honesty and trustworthiness.