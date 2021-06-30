UrduPoint.com
CAA Rejects News About Suspension Of Int'l Flight Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:42 PM

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Wednesday clarified that no flight permit of anyone had been revoked and denied media reports about suspension of foreign airlines' flight operation and cancellation of flights of foreign airlines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Wednesday clarified that no flight permit of anyone had been revoked and denied media reports about suspension of foreign airlines' flight operation and cancellation of flights of foreign airlines.

CCA spokesman Saad Bin Ayub said the authority on National Command and Operation Center directives had allowed international flights to operate from Pakistan with 20 percent passengers from May 5, which now had been extended till July 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

From July 1, he made it clear that 40 per cent passengers would be allowed to come to Pakistan on direct international flights only from United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, Malaysia and China.

The spokesman said notice had been taken on over-booking of passengers by international airlines on flights to Pakistan from different countries.

"The authority has nothing to do with the cancellation and over-booking in flights," he said, adding all responsibility in that regard rested with the airlines.

He clarified that the authority took notice over excessive booking of passenger seats by the foreign airlines.

The CAA had nothing to do with flight cancellations and over booking as respective airlines were responsible for flights suspension and booking of passenger seats, he added.

He said the CAA had not revoked any flight permit of foreign airlines. The authority had taken stern notice of public uncertainty created by the foreign airlines, he added.

He said the CAA had also informed the public, embassies and diplomatic staff about the matter.

The CAA had the right to take any action against the airlines, he concluded.

