CAA Renews License Of Juzzak Airstrip To Revive Air Connectivity With Sandak Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 11:49 PM

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Director General, Khaqan Murtaza Tuesday approved the renewal of License for Juzzak Airstrip, a significant step to revive air connectivity with Saindak project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Director General, Khaqan Murtaza Tuesday approved the renewal of License for Juzzak Airstrip, a significant step to revive air connectivity with Saindak project.

The air connectivity would ensure direct and fast-track access to project, boosting the economic growth of Balochistan.

Juzzak Airstrip was initially built as mud strip in 1980s and was licensed by Civil Aviation Authority in 1996. The purpose was to facilitate national / international workers traveling by small size chartered airplanes for the development of Saindak copper and gold mines in Balochistan.

The License got expired in 2004 and the strip was abandoned for operational use.

Recently PCAA permitted the up-gradation of the strip to make it operational for secure travel of National /International Workers for further development of project.

Accordingly, Chairman MCC Resource Development Company Limited (M/s MRDL) requested the Director General Pakistan CAA on Aug 20 for the renewal of the License for airstrip.

PCAA team from Directorate of Aerodrome & Airspace Regulations was assigned to complete the daunting task in shortest possible time. The team undertook the inspection and completed all regulatory formalities to renew the license.

Director General PCAA presented the License to Chairman M/s MRDL on Aug 31 at Headquarters CAA.

