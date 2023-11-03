CAA returns items worth Rs 4 mln to passenger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The staff of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had returned back items worth Rs 4 million to woman passenger at the Islamabad International airport.

According to CAA, passengers had reached Islamabad from Karachi by flight ER 502.

The passenger had left the bag in the baby changing room on level two.

The female sanitary attendant Ms.

Subia Asif handed over the bag to the Terminal Manager Arrival upon receiving the bag.

The Terminal Manager submitted the said bag to the CAA Lost and Found Section.

Two mobile phones, 110 British Pounds, 22830 rupees, 116.64 grams of gold and a lady Swiss watch were found in the bag.

The next day, after contacting the Islamabad Airport, the bag was handed over to the passenger

The lady passenger thanked the civil aviation staff and praised them for their honesty.