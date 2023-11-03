Open Menu

CAA Returns Items Worth Rs 4 Mln To Passenger

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

CAA returns items worth Rs 4 mln to passenger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The staff of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had returned back items worth Rs 4 million to woman passenger at the Islamabad International airport.

According to CAA, passengers had reached Islamabad from Karachi by flight ER 502.

The passenger had left the bag in the baby changing room on level two.

The female sanitary attendant Ms.

Subia Asif handed over the bag to the Terminal Manager Arrival upon receiving the bag.

The Terminal Manager submitted the said bag to the CAA Lost and Found Section.

Two mobile phones, 110 British Pounds, 22830 rupees, 116.64 grams of gold and a lady Swiss watch were found in the bag.

The next day, after contacting the Islamabad Airport, the bag was handed over to the passenger

The lady passenger thanked the civil aviation staff and praised them for their honesty.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Mobile Women Gold From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

3 minutes ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

33 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

36 minutes ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

36 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

37 minutes ago
 Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

42 minutes ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee ..

Zaka Ashraf in trouble as PCB management committee member accuses him of miscond ..

2 hours ago
 ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to loc ..

ODI series: Pakistan, Bangladesh women team to lock horns tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successfu ..

Pre-COP in Abu Dhabi builds momentum for successful COP28: Japanese Minister

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Micronesia on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan