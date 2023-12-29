Open Menu

CAA Returns Lost Bag To Passenger At IIA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 07:46 PM

CAA returns lost bag to passenger at IIA

The lost bag containing valuables worth Rs 4 million was returned to a passenger at Islamabad International Airport (IIA)<

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The lost bag containing valuables worth Rs 4 million was returned to a passenger at Islamabad International Airport (IIA)

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA, a lady passenger, after arriving in Islamabad from Karachi, forgot her bag in a baby changing room in domestic arrivals located at level II of the terminal building.

Sobia Asif, a female sanitary attendant visited the baby changing room and found the unattended bag.

Following the SOPs, she took the bag into her custody and handed it over to Tabassum Ara, the Terminal Manager for Arrivals, who deposited the bag in the Civil Aviation Authority's Lost and Found office.

The bag contained valuables including UK Pounds 110, Pakistani rupees 22,830, 10 tolas of gold, two mobile phones and one lady's Swiss watch.

The total estimated worth of the items was calculated to be approximately four million Pakistani rupees.

Later, the family paid a visit to the airport and contacted the CAA Lost and Found section inquiring about their lost bag.

The bag, after necessary verification, was returned to the lady passenger in the presence of the Chief Operating Officer/ Airport Manager.

She thanked the CAA management for their efforts and appreciated the honesty of the lady worker who initially found the bag.

Sanitary attendant Sobia Asif was awarded an appreciation certificate and Rs 25,000 in recognition of her honesty and professionalism at the workplace.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Mobile Visit United Kingdom Gold Family From Million Airport

Recent Stories

ANP to continue struggle despite threats: Aimal Wa ..

ANP to continue struggle despite threats: Aimal Wali

6 seconds ago
 KU conference illuminates best practices in biolog ..

KU conference illuminates best practices in biological research

8 seconds ago
 DC for successful implementation of Khushal KP pro ..

DC for successful implementation of Khushal KP programme

11 minutes ago
 PDMA warehouse in Muzaffargarh is centre of relief ..

PDMA warehouse in Muzaffargarh is centre of relief, rescue items’ supply to fl ..

11 minutes ago
 MDA organizes "Adbi Bhaithak"

MDA organizes "Adbi Bhaithak"

11 minutes ago
 DRO Matiari, DEC visits polling staff training cen ..

DRO Matiari, DEC visits polling staff training center in new Saeedabad

6 minutes ago
Industrialists demand uninterrupted gas supply to ..

Industrialists demand uninterrupted gas supply to production units

6 minutes ago
 UN rights chief urges Russia to halt Ukraine attac ..

UN rights chief urges Russia to halt Ukraine attacks

6 minutes ago
 Russian strikes kill 18, leave dozens wounded acro ..

Russian strikes kill 18, leave dozens wounded across Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur vows to improve traffic situation

DIG Sukkur vows to improve traffic situation

6 minutes ago
 Scrutiny of candidates enters in final phase in Ma ..

Scrutiny of candidates enters in final phase in Mansehra district

4 minutes ago
 Dy Mayor Sukkur visits DHQ Hospital, inspects clea ..

Dy Mayor Sukkur visits DHQ Hospital, inspects cleanliness

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan