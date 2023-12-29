CAA returns lost bag to passenger at IIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The lost bag containing valuables worth Rs 4 million was returned to a passenger at Islamabad International Airport (IIA)

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA, a lady passenger, after arriving in Islamabad from Karachi, forgot her bag in a baby changing room in domestic arrivals located at level II of the terminal building.

Sobia Asif, a female sanitary attendant visited the baby changing room and found the unattended bag.

Following the SOPs, she took the bag into her custody and handed it over to Tabassum Ara, the Terminal Manager for Arrivals, who deposited the bag in the Civil Aviation Authority's Lost and Found office.

The bag contained valuables including UK Pounds 110, Pakistani rupees 22,830, 10 tolas of gold, two mobile phones and one lady's Swiss watch.

The total estimated worth of the items was calculated to be approximately four million Pakistani rupees.

Later, the family paid a visit to the airport and contacted the CAA Lost and Found section inquiring about their lost bag.

The bag, after necessary verification, was returned to the lady passenger in the presence of the Chief Operating Officer/ Airport Manager.

She thanked the CAA management for their efforts and appreciated the honesty of the lady worker who initially found the bag.

Sanitary attendant Sobia Asif was awarded an appreciation certificate and Rs 25,000 in recognition of her honesty and professionalism at the workplace.