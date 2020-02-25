The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has set up complimentary tea stalls at domestic and international departure lounges of the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) to facilitate the passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has set up complimentary tea stalls at domestic and international departure lounges of the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) to facilitate the passengers.

This initiative is the part of CAA's consistent efforts to extend maximum facilities to air passengers, a press release said Tuesday.

Last month, the authority on directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan had established 19 baby care centers at international arrival and departure lunges of the IIAP for facilitation of mothers.

The centers are fully equipped to meet needs of mother & child.