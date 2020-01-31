CAA temporarily halts flight operation between Pakistan, China

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) halted the direct flight operation between Pakistan and China on temporary basis, a spokesman for the Aviation Division said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) halted the direct flight operation between Pakistan and China on temporary basis, a spokesman for the Aviation Division said on Friday.

The direct flight operation between the two countries would remain suspended till February 02, he said in a brief statement issued here.