CAA Temporarily Halts Flight Operation Between Pakistan, China

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) halted the direct flight operation between Pakistan and China on temporary basis, a spokesman for the Aviation Division said on Friday.

The direct flight operation between the two countries would remain suspended till February 02, he said in a brief statement issued here.

