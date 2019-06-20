UrduPoint.com
CAA To Increase Plastic Wrapping Luggage Machines At Airports

Thu 20th June 2019

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), has decided to increase the plastic wrapping luggage machines at all the major airports to facilitate passenger

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), has decided to increase the plastic wrapping luggage machines at all the major airports to facilitate passengers.

The CAA has issued tenders to install more plastic wrapping luggage machines at major airports in the country, said a spokesperson of the CAA on Thursday.

He said that the step was taken in line with the policy of the Prime Minister to extend every possible facility to passengers.

The spokesperson said that plastic wrapping over the luggage is declared mandatory with a view to ensure protection and safety of the valuables of the passengers.

International security standards will also be complied with while increasing the wrapping machines at the airports, he added.

He pointed out that only one wrapping machine is available at the moment at each airport which causes delay and passengers have to wait in long queues.

After installation of more wrapping machines, the rates of the service would be almost half in comparison with the present charges for wrapping every size of baggage.

