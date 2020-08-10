UrduPoint.com
CAA To Plant 0.3 M Saplings At Airports Across Country

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:15 PM

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday announced to plant some 0.3 million saplings at airports across the country during the ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign

Inaugurating the monsoon tree plantation drive here the Jinnah International Airport, Aviation Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy said the CAA would plant over 100,000 saplings at the Karachi airport among 300,000 saplings across the country during the current plantation drive, a private news channel reported.

The CAA Director General, Airports Security Force (ASF) Deputy Director General and Airport Services Deputy Director General were also present on the occasion.

According to the Islamabad International Airport manager, over 12,000 saplings would be planted at the airport and its suburbs.

