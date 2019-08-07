CAA walk for awareness to reduce bird-hit incidents ahead of Eidul Adha

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Multan International Airport (MIA) administration jointly organized a walk here on Wednesday urging the people not to throw offal in the open particularly in areas surrounding the airport to avoid attracting birds and minimize the risk of bird-hit incidents.

Birds flying above areas adjacent to or surrounding the airport pose a greater risk of incidents of bird-hitting-planes which can put the lives of passengers at risk, says Multan International Airport manager Syed Mubarak Shah while addressing the participants of the walk, according to a release issued by CAA Multan spokesman.

People should therefore act in a responsible manner and avoid throwing the offal and other waste from sacrificial animals in the open on the occasion of three days of Eidul Adha, he said.

CAA and MIA also issued a set of guidelines for the people urging them to pack offal and other waste in a plastic bag and bury it, if possible, so that it does not attract birds and its odour does not spread.

He appealed the people to extend cooperation to make air travel safe.

He further stated that waste dump, left over food from marriage halls and restaurants, smaller ponds and stagnant water attract birds and increases the risk of bird-hit incidents.

He said that people should collect the waste and left over food and dispose these off properly adding that responsibility of those living in localities around the airport gets doubled to act accordingly.

The walk was held from tank Chowk to Jamilabad Bazaar and pamphlets were distributed among the people for their awareness on the issue.