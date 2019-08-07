UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAA Walk For Awareness To Reduce Bird-hit Incidents Ahead Of Eidul Adha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:42 PM

CAA walk for awareness to reduce bird-hit incidents ahead of Eidul Adha

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Multan International Airport (MIA) administration jointly organized a walk here on Wednesday urging the people not to throw offal in the open particularly in areas surrounding the airport to avoid attracting birds and minimize the risk of bird-hit incidents

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Multan International Airport (MIA) administration jointly organized a walk here on Wednesday urging the people not to throw offal in the open particularly in areas surrounding the airport to avoid attracting birds and minimize the risk of bird-hit incidents.

Birds flying above areas adjacent to or surrounding the airport pose a greater risk of incidents of bird-hitting-planes which can put the lives of passengers at risk, says Multan International Airport manager Syed Mubarak Shah while addressing the participants of the walk, according to a release issued by CAA Multan spokesman.

People should therefore act in a responsible manner and avoid throwing the offal and other waste from sacrificial animals in the open on the occasion of three days of Eidul Adha, he said.

CAA and MIA also issued a set of guidelines for the people urging them to pack offal and other waste in a plastic bag and bury it, if possible, so that it does not attract birds and its odour does not spread.

He appealed the people to extend cooperation to make air travel safe.

He further stated that waste dump, left over food from marriage halls and restaurants, smaller ponds and stagnant water attract birds and increases the risk of bird-hit incidents.

He said that people should collect the waste and left over food and dispose these off properly adding that responsibility of those living in localities around the airport gets doubled to act accordingly.

The walk was held from tank Chowk to Jamilabad Bazaar and pamphlets were distributed among the people for their awareness on the issue.

Related Topics

Multan Water Marriage Tank From Airport

Recent Stories

Some of the biggest celebrities of Pakistan were s ..

12 minutes ago

PM Imran gave message of peace to world: CM Usman ..

6 minutes ago

Greek police search for missing British scientist

6 minutes ago

India cannot subjugate people of Kashmir for long ..

6 minutes ago

Islamia University to remain closed from Aug 12 to ..

6 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 822 road accident ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.