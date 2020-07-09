UrduPoint.com
CAA Warns Pilots Of Suspension Of License For Smoking During Flights

Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

CAA warns pilots of suspension of license for smoking during flights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday warned that it would suspend the licenses of pilots for smoking in the cockpit while operating flights, a private news channel reported.

According to the directives issued by the CAA Director Flight Standards, the captain and the first officer would be suspended immediately if they were found smoking in the cockpit and disciplinary action would be taken against them.

The authority has received many complaints against pilots smoking in the cockpit.

The CAA said the cabin crew and ground staff could also lodge complaints against pilots smoking while operating flights.

More Stories From Pakistan

