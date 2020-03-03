UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAA's Segregation In Process; Commercial, Regulatory Authorities To Be Set Up By March 31: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:50 PM

CAA's segregation in process; commercial, regulatory authorities to be set up by March 31: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday said segregation of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was in process under which two commercial and regulatory authorities would hopefully be set up by March 31 to improve efficiency of the aviation sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday said segregation of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was in process under which two commercial and regulatory authorities would hopefully be set up by March 31 to improve efficiency of the aviation sector.

"Earlier, our target was to separate these functions by December 31 [2019], but due to certain reasons it delayed. Now, hopefully will we complete that process by March 31," he said during an informal interaction with media persons here at the conference room of Aviation Division.

Like the CAA, he said, there would be two authorities 'Commercial & Regulatory,' headed by their respective director generals. "The authorities will have their independent boards, which will work under the Aviation Division." He made it clear that the rights of employees would be protected, saying, "There will be no downsizing or rightsizing. So no need to worry, if someone has any concerns about it." The minister said implementation had started on the Aviation Policy 2019 for bringing improvement in efficiency of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The national flag-carrier's fleet, he said, had consisted of 31 planes, out of which four were grounded, when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government came into power.

Out of the four grounded planes, he said, two had been repaired indigenously at a cost of $3 million, terming it a big achievement of the government.

He said a new plane had been inducted in the PIA fleet, while another would be added by end of the current month.

Three more planes would soon be arriving after fulfillment of the codal formalities.

He said the financial condition of the PIA was improving gradually as revenue earning witnessed increase and running expenditures went down considerably.

The minister said the number of international passengers was increasing at the PIA flights, but the domestic sector was stagnant.

Due to effective policies introduced by the government, he said, a number of international airlines were aspiring to start flight operations with Pakistan.

He said the Hajj-2019 flight operations was successfully completed by the PIA as per the quota given to airlift the Pakistani pilgrims from and to Saudi Arabia, without hiring any chartered flight or wet-lease plane.

He said a number of projects were being undertaken for expansion and up-gradation of several airports of the country aimed at extending maximum facilities to passengers.

Sarwar said the Aviation Division was extending all-out assistance to the Health Ministry for adopting preventive measures at airports in the wake of coronavirus.

He said five new thermal scanners had been installed at major airports of the country, which would automatically detect body temperature of the passengers. "Each thermal scanners costs around $50,000.more such scanners will be arriving soon."After installation of the scanners, he said, there would be no need of using thermal guns manually. "These all arrangements are of Ministry of Health. We are just facilitating them."

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Saudi Arabia March December 2019 Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited PIA Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Plea bargain facility suits Nawaz Sharif to get ri ..

6 minutes ago

Cabinet decides to take immediate measures for sto ..

6 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to control inflation, improve ..

6 minutes ago

Taekwondo, Netball, Hockey competitions decided in ..

6 minutes ago

US Stocks Rebounds as Federal Reserve Cuts Interes ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler to open 9th International Government ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.