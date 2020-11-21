Cab driver killed muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :A cab driver was killed by unidentified accused who ran away along with the taxi, rescuers informed.

Body of victim Muhammad Jamil stated to be its middle age was found from deserted place.

Primarily investigation said that the accused hired taxi from Kot Sultan and murdered its driver after passing some mileage on the car no. LEG.3975.

Kot Sultan Police Station has started further probe after registering FIR against unknown assailants.