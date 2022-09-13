UrduPoint.com

Cab Driver Shot Dead

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 07:59 PM

An online cab service driver was shot dead within the Taxila police limits on Tuesday

Police sources said that the cab driver, Kausar Abbas, a resident of Rawalpindi, was called to Taxila by unidentified people on a mobile phone stating that a family had to be picked up and dropped to Jhelum.

When the cab driver reached the street in Taxila on Thatta Khalil road near Bajjar road, unidentified armed men opened fire on him and killed him on the spot.

The assailants then escaped the scene, police sources said.

Taxila Police registered a murder case and launched further investigation.

