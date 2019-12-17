'CAB worse than annexation of Occupied Kashmir',Ramesh Kumar

(@imziishan)

Entire Hindu fraternity has overwhelmingly condemned India's contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 which seeks to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Tibet region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :-Entire Hindu fraternity has overwhelmingly condemned India's contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 which seeks to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Tibet region.

Veteran politician and PTI MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar talking to APP via telephone termed the step as 'foolhardy activity' spearheaded by BJP-led government.

Current riots in India have caused deaths and injuries.These are result of anti-minority policies of the BJP government busy promoting Hinduvta across the region,he condemned.

Dr Ramesh said,"CAB should be withdrawn if India wants to remain united peacefully".

"India claims to be a secular country but discriminates against Muslims which constitute about 22 hundred million.In Pakistan we are enjoying complete freedom although it is a Muslim country", Ramesh Kumar added.

Pandit Raj Kapoor, a renowned social activist from minority wing here, said India is a secular state which cannot treat Muslims as second-class citizens. He said every religion gives lesson of humanity and is against persecution.

He said CAB is discriminatory legislation and quite contradictory to the country's secular laws. He asked Modi government to stop oppression in Kashmir by lifting long-held curfew and nullify legislation pertaining to article 370 being condemned by all.

Noted businessman and elder brother of Dr Ramesh Kumar, Dr Shah Dev also widely condemned Citizenship Amendment Bill by saying that no religion begets discrimination for any other religion. "CAB is in clear violation of both the constitution of India and international human rights laws".

Hindu activist and the former member of District Minority Committee district Multan,Dr Kishwar Kumar termed CAB a "stigma" launched by Mod-led government.

Dr Kumar said BJP government was not truly representative of Hindu community but a "gang of extremists" who were behind aggravating rift with Muslims over historic Babri mosque. They also unleashed cruelty in IoK and later resorted to passage of discriminatory law CAB from the parliament.

He stressed that Indian government mustnot downplay contribution of over twenty-two crore Indian Muslim citizens for progress and development of their country.