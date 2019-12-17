UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'CAB Worse Than Annexation Of Occupied Kashmir',Ramesh Kumar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:34 PM

'CAB worse than annexation of Occupied Kashmir',Ramesh Kumar

Entire Hindu fraternity has overwhelmingly condemned India's contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 which seeks to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Tibet region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :-Entire Hindu fraternity has overwhelmingly condemned India's contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 which seeks to give Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Tibet region.

Veteran politician and PTI MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar talking to APP via telephone termed the step as 'foolhardy activity' spearheaded by BJP-led government.

Current riots in India have caused deaths and injuries.These are result of anti-minority policies of the BJP government busy promoting Hinduvta across the region,he condemned.

Dr Ramesh said,"CAB should be withdrawn if India wants to remain united peacefully".

"India claims to be a secular country but discriminates against Muslims which constitute about 22 hundred million.In Pakistan we are enjoying complete freedom although it is a Muslim country", Ramesh Kumar added.

Pandit Raj Kapoor, a renowned social activist from minority wing here, said India is a secular state which cannot treat Muslims as second-class citizens. He said every religion gives lesson of humanity and is against persecution.

He said CAB is discriminatory legislation and quite contradictory to the country's secular laws. He asked Modi government to stop oppression in Kashmir by lifting long-held curfew and nullify legislation pertaining to article 370 being condemned by all.

Noted businessman and elder brother of Dr Ramesh Kumar, Dr Shah Dev also widely condemned Citizenship Amendment Bill by saying that no religion begets discrimination for any other religion. "CAB is in clear violation of both the constitution of India and international human rights laws".

Hindu activist and the former member of District Minority Committee district Multan,Dr Kishwar Kumar termed CAB a "stigma" launched by Mod-led government.

Dr Kumar said BJP government was not truly representative of Hindu community but a "gang of extremists" who were behind aggravating rift with Muslims over historic Babri mosque. They also unleashed cruelty in IoK and later resorted to passage of discriminatory law CAB from the parliament.

He stressed that Indian government mustnot downplay contribution of over twenty-two crore Indian Muslim citizens for progress and development of their country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Multan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Bangladesh Minority Sri Lanka Parliament Progress Citizenship 2019 Mosque Muslim All From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Concludes i ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) delegation will ..

12 seconds ago

Pervez Musharraf expresses sorrow over Special cou ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung's 15-bln-USD chip project in China to begi ..

1 minute ago

Govt. taking exigent steps for improving agricultu ..

7 minutes ago

Seoul appoints 'Mr Smile' as prime minister

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.