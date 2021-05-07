Cabinet accords approval to Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Federal cabinet on Friday accorded approval to the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, said federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari through her official social media group.

According to details,the bill comprised five parts like basic rights of journalists and media professionals, training and insurance of journalists, investigation, redressal of complaints.

The salient features of the revised Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021, contains Parts Insurance; a Preliminary schedule of Journalist's Rights, Investigation of Journalists and and Redress Media;The professionals Bill provides ". (Section comprehensive 2) definitions of" journalists " and" media; The Bill prescribes rights to journalists and media professionals. These include: As contained journalist in Article and media 9 of the professional's Constitution right, is safeguarded to life and security (Section of 3) person; Journalists and media professionals right to be allowed to carry out their journalistic threats, intimidation work in, harassment conflict-affected or fear areas of persecution within the or targeting country., (without Section 3)C. Commission to report its findings on any institution or organization who is,directly or indirectly, involved in violating, or attempting to violate, the rights to life and protection against ill-treatment safeguarded in Section 3 to the Federal Government and recommend appropriate course of action against the perpetrator (s) of these violations (Section 3); Right to safeguarding of the confidentiality of sources, of journalists or media professionals (Section 4).

The Government to take all steps to protect journalists and media professionals from all forms of abuse, violence and exploitation at the hands of any person, institution (private or public) or authority.

(Section 7); Right to protection from harassment;The Bill aims to institute Journalist Welfare Scheme whereby each Media Owner shall produce a comprehensive, written safety policy and protocols for journalists and media professionals (Section 9 and Schedule 1);The Bill provides for the establishment of Commission for Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals that shall include members from Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and National Press Club (NPC) and Representatives from Ministry of Human Rights and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. (Section 12);The Bill empowers the Commission to provide redressal to journalists by inquiring into their complaints of threats, or acts of torture, killing, violent attacks,arbitrary arrest, arbitrary detention and harassment, and determining cases that areeligible for compensation from relevant federal and provincial funds. (Section 17)