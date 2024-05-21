ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Federal cabinet on Tuesday adopted a resolution to express condolence over the demise of Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi, paying tributes to his services for promoting Pakistan-Iran relationship as well as for the region.

The federal cabinet, which met under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed its sadness over the death of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in the same tragic incident and said that the whole Pakistani nation sympathised with the bereaved families and the Iranian people in that difficult moment.

The prime minister, who read out the resolution, recalled late Raisi as a great scholar and a visionary leader saying that with his death, Pakistan had lost a sincere and brotherly friend.

He said that late Dr Raisi' services for his nation and promotion of Pakistan-Iran relations and regional cooperation would always be remembered.

"Dr Raisi's visit to Pakistan last month was a milestone in further strengthening the bilateral relations. The moments spent with the late Iranian president during his Pakistan visit would always be remembered," Prime Minister Shehbaz remarked.

The federal cabinet reiterated the resolve to carry forward Dr Raisi's vision for a stronger Pakistan-Iran relationship.

The members prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for the departed souls of Dr Raisi, the Iranian foreign minister and others.