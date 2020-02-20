Cabinet allows Police to sign MoU with Shinghai

The provincial cabinet, which met here with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair, endorsed the MoU on establishment of friendly cooperation between the Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau of China and Police department of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):The provincial cabinet, which met here with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair, endorsed the MoU on establishment of friendly cooperation between the Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau of China and Police department of Sindh.

Under the MoU the Chinese authorities would train Sindh police in crime detecting, riot combating and sharing of criminal data with each other. The cabinet allowed the police to sign the MoU with Shinghai.

The Sindh cabinet was told that all the six deputy commissioners were assigned to explore land for establishment of graveyards. Out of six district, land has been identified in three districts, West, Korangi and Malir. There is no land for graveyards in South, Central and East district. In West 55 acres have been identified. At main Maripur 5 acres are available, at Gadap 100 acres, Bin Qasim 80 acres, and five acres at Korangi are available.

The cabinet approved reservation of the land for graveyard and decided to transfer it to concerned local bodies.

The provincial cabinet also approved a plan under which no flour mills would be declared as Procurement Reserve Center (PRC) because of the misappropriation cases. It also decided to allot district-wise Barcoded bags to be distributed among the growers all over Sindh.

The cabinet also decided that only officers of good repute would be posted as center/godown incharge. The posted in-charge at godowns would continue till the end of procurement of wheat and its shifting to safe places.

In order to ensure fair distribution of bardana among the growers, district-wise procurement target would be fixed on proportionate basis, means the share of the production of the respective district.

The Board of Revenue officials told the cabinet that it was going to introduce e-stamping under which recovery would reach to Rs10 billion annually. A software has been developed in-house by a team of Automation of Stamps & Registration Project. The model envisages issuance of e-stamp paper through designated banks on payment of cash through out the province.

The chief minister directed the SMBR to execute Service Level Agreement (SLA) with banks, particularly with Sindh Bank.

The Excise & Taxation Department told the cabinet that it collected Withholding Tax (WHT) as obliged under Income Tax Ordinance.

The Education department official briefed the cabinet that 407 teachers were appointed through Iqra University testing, of them 147 have been regularized under Regularization Act 2013. The reaming 260 teachers who joined after 2013 could not be regularized.

The chief minister constituted sub-committee to make new law or amend the 2013 regularization act so that other contract employees could be regularized.

The chief minister also directed all the departments to send list of their contract employees to the committee so that they could also be considered for regularization. The committee would make all the recommendations within a month.

The Energy Minister presented an item under which he said the six captive power plants have claimed tariff differential amount of Rs3.37 billion. He said that the Sindh government paid Rs2.31 billion to the six captive power plants in 2017-18 and then no payment has been made.

One captive power plant, Lucky Cement filed a suit in the court and claimed an amount of Rs266.2 million which was allowed. The chief minister constituted a committee with Secretary Finance, Secretary Energy and co-option of a technical member to verify the claim and then pay the differential amount.

The cabinet also allowed Labour department to appoint Inspectors under Sindh Factories Act 2015 and Sindh Occupational Safety & Health Act, 2017. The inspectors are already working in the labour department and additional task would be assigned to them under the said acts.

The meeting also discussed Keamari toxic gas issue. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed chief secretary to submit a proposal to further strengthen Provincial Disaster Management Authority to combat such a situation.