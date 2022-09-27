Cabinet already taken notice against alleged bugging of conversations at public offices: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Monday said that Cabinet of Nawaz Sharif, few years ago, had taken the notice for the alleged bugging and recording of audio-video conversations at public offices.

He also said that Imran Khan's government had also discussed the matter of sensitive devices and video-audio clips leakage, but the previous government could not take action in this regard, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on recent audio-leaks issue, he said the government would look into the matter and order inquiry to find the truth behind this sensitive recording.

Voicing concerns over secrecy of audio-video taps, he said, it was very strange that Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Khan were well aware about the audio-video devices and highlighting this sensitive issues at public gatherings.

He said that PTI should immediately provide evidences to concerned department so that inquiry could be completed without delay. He said that incumbent government would also investigate the matter of video-audio leaks and publicize the report after completing the inquiry.