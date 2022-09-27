UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Already Taken Notice Against Alleged Bugging Of Conversations At Public Offices: Musadik

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Cabinet already taken notice against alleged bugging of conversations at public offices: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Monday said that Cabinet of Nawaz Sharif, few years ago, had taken the notice for the alleged bugging and recording of audio-video conversations at public offices.

He also said that Imran Khan's government had also discussed the matter of sensitive devices and video-audio clips leakage, but the previous government could not take action in this regard, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on recent audio-leaks issue, he said the government would look into the matter and order inquiry to find the truth behind this sensitive recording.

Voicing concerns over secrecy of audio-video taps, he said, it was very strange that Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Khan were well aware about the audio-video devices and highlighting this sensitive issues at public gatherings.

He said that PTI should immediately provide evidences to concerned department so that inquiry could be completed without delay. He said that incumbent government would also investigate the matter of video-audio leaks and publicize the report after completing the inquiry.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Cabinet Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Order to Cost $40 ..

Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Order to Cost $400Bln - Congressional Budget Of ..

15 minutes ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to security forces for ..

Prime Minister pays tribute to security forces for foiling terror attack in S. W ..

15 minutes ago
 Top Kashmiri leaders urge UN chief to push for tal ..

Top Kashmiri leaders urge UN chief to push for talks between India-Pakistan to s ..

15 minutes ago
 Meeting at PR Headquarters reviews development wor ..

Meeting at PR Headquarters reviews development works

18 minutes ago
 Governor takes notice of political event at GCU

Governor takes notice of political event at GCU

18 minutes ago
 White House on Possible Biden-Putin Call: Nothing ..

White House on Possible Biden-Putin Call: Nothing to Preview at This Time

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.