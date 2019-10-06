Cabinet approval of E-Commerce Policy to boost IT, Tech sector in Pakistan: Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ):Pakistani Ambassador in Washington Dr Asad M Khan Saturday said the recent approval of first-ever E-Commerce Policy Framework by the Federal Cabinet of Pakistan will give further boost to investment opportunities in IT and Tech sector, including for women entrepreneurs.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Tech Summit the "Invest in Pakistan" held in San Jose: Silicon Valley, he thanked the audience from Pakistan and across the United States including from the US government for their participation in the event, a press release received here from Washington said.

He appreciated the role of organizers and speakers/panelists for their hard-work to showcase Pakistan's immense potential to grow exponentially in IT and Tech Sector.

Briefing the audience on the investment landscape in Pakistan, Ambassador Khan highlighted improvements made by the government in ease of doing business, acknowledged by the World Bank's Doing Business report listing Pakistan among top 20 reformers in ease of doing business.

Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer, in her remarks, welcomed the initiative, promoting win-win opportunities for entrepreneurs in both countries.

The discussions in the six segments of the Summit microelectronics, software development, gaming, Artificial Intelligence, venture capitalism and medical innovation produced workable recommendations for both the investors and the government going forward.

The Summit was attended by more than 250 participants including 13 Pakistani leading Startups HospitAll, OTOZ Mobility, GharPar Technologies, Airlift, Mauqa, Cheetay, Byonyks, Bykea, Dawaai, Foree, Khareed, Sehat Kahani, & Eat Mubarak US venture capitalists, and IT companies. The participants expressed keen interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan's IT and Tech sector.

The Tech Summit showcased human resource and tech potential of Pakistan in Silicon Valley; promoted better awareness about recent improvements in Pakistan's investment climate; and put Pakistan back on the investment map in Silicon Valley. The initial contacts between startups and venture capitalists made during the summit will be further cemented.

SiFive Company pledged to take RISC-V a set of open source design for microchips to Pakistan. The technology will boost investment in Pakistan's microchips production and potential export in future.

It was decided that the "Tech Summit" will be institutionalized and held every year in different parts of United States. The level of participation will also be raised in the next Summit.The next Annual Pak Tech Summit will be held in the US in 2020.