Cabinet Approval Sought For Setting Up Orphanage Homes In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 05:25 PM

Cabinet approval sought for setting up orphanage homes in Balochistan

The Social Welfare Department (SWD) Balochistan is seeking cabinet nod for release of Rs 3 billion required to set up orphanage homes for destitute children across the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Social Welfare Department (SWD) Balochistan is seeking cabinet nod for release of Rs 3 billion required to set up orphanage homes for destitute children across the province.

The initiative is aimed at providing basic amenities of life to destitute children under one roof, Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non-formal Education Mir Asadullah Baloch told APP on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, the orphans of 4-6 years would be offered multiple facilities including accommodation, food, clothing, education, sports facilities and monthly stipend.

He said the government was keen to protect future generations from the threat of malnutrition, illiteracy, illness and other poverty related issues.

The long term investment would help making the country more prosperous and self sustainable, he added.

Asadullah said the provincial government had also initiated a plan of action for curbing child labour in the province, making education compulsory for children.

He said the provincial assembly had passed Child Protection Act 2016 to end underage labour, adding that the government had started process of fresh recruitment in the labour department to ensure strict implementation of laws in that regard.

A massive awareness campaign across the province was also on the cards to sensitize the parents about importance of education, he added.

Admitting the fact that more than 15,000 underage children in Balochistan were working at the construction sites, coalmines, and automobiles workshops, the minister resolved that the government would take every possible step to ensure enrollment of maximum out-of-school children.

'Hunarmand Programme' was also on the anvil to impart technical education to over 6,000 youth of the province which would eventually fulfill the demand of local and foreign labour markets. Rs 250 million allocation had been made for the purpose, he added.

"It is high time to promote technical education and equip youth with skills," he said while justifying the steps taken by his government for the betterment of society.

The provincial government had announced a special financial package of Rs 600 million for the youth to develop an entrepreneurial culture, he added.

