UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Approves Amendment In Army Regulation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:06 PM

Cabinet approves amendment in Army Regulation

The Federal Cabinet Tuesday unanimously approved amendment in the Army Regulation 255 adding the provision "Extension in Tenure" of the Army Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The Federal Cabinet Tuesday unanimously approved amendment in the Army Regulation 255 adding the provision "Extension in Tenure" of the Army Chief.

The cabinet also gave consent to moving the new summary for three-year extension in the services of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to President Dr Arif Alvi under the amended rules, withdrawing the earlier one, Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood told a press conference here.

Flanked by Minster for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shehzad Akbar, Shafqat Mehmood said the decision to the effect had been taken to keep consistency in the policies on security matters in the wake of extraordinary circumstances in the country.

Briefing the media about the decisions made by the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said it was the prerogative of the prime minister to appoint the army chief for another three years term under Article 243 of the Constitution.

It was not a new practice as General Ashfaq Pervaiz Kiani had also been given extension in his tenure as army chief, he added.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid said during the cabinet meeting, Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem voluntarily resigned from his office to appear before the Supreme Court to plead the case for extension given to General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the prime minister accepted his resignation.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its all allied parties had unanimously supported the prime minister's decision to give extension to Gen Bajwa.

Answering a query, Shehzad Ali Akbar said Farogh Naseem might rejoin his office after the case was decided by the Supreme Court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Supreme Court Army Education General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rashid Media All From Cabinet Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Abbas Expresses Hope Putin Will Visit Bethlehem at ..

5 minutes ago

Seventeen Civilians Killed in Car Explosion Near S ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Signs Executive Order to Enhance Probes of M ..

5 minutes ago

Pitino returns to Panathinaikos until summer of 20 ..

5 minutes ago

More than 40 dead after heavy rain pounds DR Congo ..

9 minutes ago

Imran Ismail terms extension in COAS's tenure in b ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.