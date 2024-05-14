Cabinet approves Appellate Tribunals Inland Revenue (Conditions of Service) Rules 2024

The Federal Cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, approved Appellate Tribunals Inland Revenue (Conditions of Service) Rules 2024 under which the appointment of members of Appellate Tribunals would be made

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Federal Cabinet in its meeting on Tuesday with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, approved Appellate Tribunals Inland Revenue (Conditions of Service) Rules 2024 under which the appointment of members of Appellate Tribunals would be made.

The main purpose of the Appellate Tribunals was to dispose of pending cases related to tax matters, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The Federal Cabinet accorded its approval to Conditions of Service Rules 2024 on the recommendations of Ministry of Law and Justice.

The meeting also approved amendments in the laws related to Toshakhana gifts. Under the amended provisions, the recipients of shields, souvenirs and other such like gifts would not hold them but these gifts would be displayed at a prominent place within the premises of the recipients’ institutions or organizations, besides maintaining of a record in this regard.

With regard to gifts of books, the recipients would not keep them with themselves rather it would be displayed in their offices or in public libraries while a catalog would be maintained.

Whereas those gifts deemed prohibited under the local laws would be wasted under the presence of a committee constituted by the Cabinet Division. Similarly, the honorarium for the expert from private sector evaluating Toshakhana gifts would be enhanced.

During the previous PDM government, the then Federal Cabinet had approved the Toshakhana Policy 2023 which imposed restrictions on President, Prime Minister, cabinet members and government officials from receiving gifts valued more than US$300.

As per policy, no public holder could keep a gift worth the same value while the gift below US$300 value could be obtained after due payment under the relevant mechanism.

The cabinet ratified decisions of May 7 taken by the Cabinet Committee for Legislative Cases.

However, it directed for constitution of a special committee to hold consultations over amendments in the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

The committee would comprise representatives from the coalition parties and headed by Adviser to the PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah.

The cabinet, on the recommendation of Ministry of Health, approved tax and duty exemption on 1 million bottles of Multi-Micro Nutrients for the pregnant women, donated by Kirk Humanitarian USA and Junaid Family Foundation USA.

It also granted approval for amendment in section 3 (1) of the laws related to Appointment of Investment Mohtasib (Ombudsman) on the recommendation of Ministry of Law and Justice which made the holding of degree in commerce, finance and related sector as mandatory for the post of Mohtasib.

The cabinet gave nod to the decisions taken by its Economic Coordination Committee on May 7.