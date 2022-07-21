Cabinet approves appointment of Aftab Sultan as Chairman NAB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal cabinet on Thursday approved the appointment of Aftab Sultan, a retired officer of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), as Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired the federal cabinet meeting through video link from Lahore.

The cabinet was told that the tenure of Chairman NAB has been revised to three years, which cannot be extended.

Chairman NAB is appointed through consultation between the Leader of House and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly.

