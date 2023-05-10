UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Approves Army's Deployment In Two Provinces, Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Cabinet approves army's deployment in two provinces, Capital

N view of the prevailing law and order situation, the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army under Article 245 of the Constitution in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :In view of the prevailing law and order situation, the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army under Article 245 of the Constitution in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior.

The cabinet also approved the deployment of the army in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The cabinet, in its meeting, took stock of the overall situation of the country and strongly condemned violent incidents leading to damages to properties in different cities, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting berated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its chairman Imran Khan for their continuous diatribe against national institutions and their leadership, and observed that efforts at levelling of despicable allegations of murder attacks to dragging the national institutions into politics had been made for quite some time with continuity.

The meeting pointed out that the PTI leadership with a thought-out plan had been targeting the intelligence agencies and their officers which had now turned into terrorist attacks on sensitive installations and buildings.

"The more this attitude is condemned, the less it will be," the press release in the urdu language quoted the meeting, adding that such an attitude was in conformity with the PTI's past mechanism and mode of working which had been now exacerbated.

Such an attitude was neither constitutional and legal nor democratic, but based upon terrorism and enmity towards the country which would not be tolerated in any manner, it was stressed.

\More

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Law And Order Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

Cavusoglu Says Quadrilateral Ministerial Meeting i ..

Cavusoglu Says Quadrilateral Ministerial Meeting in Moscow on Syria Was Construc ..

11 minutes ago
 PTI chief's arrest in accordance with law; Miscrea ..

PTI chief's arrest in accordance with law; Miscreants to be dealt with iron hand ..

12 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal directs provincial governments to comp ..

Ahsan Iqbal directs provincial governments to complete ongoing field operation

12 minutes ago
 PTI President among 72 booked under anti-terrorism ..

PTI President among 72 booked under anti-terrorism act in Hazro

12 minutes ago
 Use of DNA Offers 'Significant Advances', Yet Scie ..

Use of DNA Offers 'Significant Advances', Yet Scientists Need Guidelines - UN Sp ..

12 minutes ago
 IDF Striking Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza Strip

IDF Striking Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza Strip

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.