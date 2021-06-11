Cabinet approves budget proposals for fiscal year 2021-22

The federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The cabinet also accorded approval to the Finance Bill 2021.

The budget proposals will be presented in the National Assembly by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin for approval.