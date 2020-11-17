UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Approves Delegation Of Legal Powers To DSJs In 19 Districts To Check Smuggling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Cabinet approves delegation of legal powers to DSJs in 19 districts to check smuggling

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Federal Cabinet, which met here Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, approved the delegation of legal powers to the District and Sessions Judges (DSJs) of 19 districts to check smuggling.

The powers have been given under clause 8(2) of the COVID-19 (Prevention of Smuggling) Ordinance 2020.

The cabinet was told that with no shortage of wheat and sugar in the country, there would be no increase in the prices of the two commodities.

The prime minister told the cabinet members that with a clear procedure in place for the Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to address the issues of their respective Constituencies, in that regard action would be taken against the district administration and the responsible officers of the departments concerned for not timely addressing the problems.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Rina Saeed Khan as Chairperson of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board.

It also approved the appointment of Chairperson and Member of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD). The Commission also included the representation of provinces, Islamabad, minorities and women.

The cabinet accorded an in-principle approval to the procedure for appointment of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in the important public institutions and companies.

The prime minister directed that the process of appointments should be completely based on transparency and merit.

The cabinet endorsed the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in its meetings of October 28 and November 4, 2020, respectively.

The decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Legislation during its meetings on October 21 and November 5, 2020 were also endorsed by the cabinet.

The cabinet deferred the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms in its meeting on October 29, 2020 and directed to present the same again in its next meeting.

It approved exemption in tax and duty on 61 items used for the treatment of COVID-19 pandemic.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of Chairman of National Medical and Dental Academic board under the Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020.

The meeting also approved the establishment of National Medical Authority under the Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020.

The cabinet, in order to further ease the visa policy for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan, directed for the constitution of a committee headed by the foreign minister. The committee after formulating recommendations would present its report to the cabinet.

The cabinet also approved the support package for the Rabi crops, especially for wheat.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad National Assembly Shortage Prime Minister Same October November Visa Women 2020 Cabinet Wheat Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE adds Innovative Crisis Solutions Award t ..

6 minutes ago

Al Tayer launches Real Estate Development Guide at ..

6 minutes ago

Online registrations open for 15th IDEX and NAVDEX ..

51 minutes ago

ADP launches ‘Safe Child City’

51 minutes ago

Taste Creative Center opened in Dubai

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,255 new COVID-19 cases, 715 recove ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.