Cabinet Approves Design, Implementation Roadmap Of CTBCM: Senate Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 02:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday informed the Senate that the Federal Cabinet has approved the design and implementation roadmap of the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM).

Responding to various questions during the Questions Hour, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the CTBCM is a complete framework that would initially provide the enabling mechanism for the sale by private generators and purchase of electric power by the Bulk power consumers (consumers having more than 1MW electric power connection).

In a written reply by the Ministry of Energy said that it is envisaged that operations of CTBCM will start by May 1, 2022, which will mark the commencement of the multi-buyer and seller market in Pakistan.

