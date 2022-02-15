Cabinet approves draft law 2021 for setting up of endowment fund for welfare of eunuchs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday besides taking several decisions also approved the draft law 2021 for setting up an endowment fund for welfare of eunuchs.

Initially, Rs100 million would be allocated for the fund on the direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the fund would provide financial assistance to eunuchs as well as training for small businesses.

The government officials would be trained for the welfare of eunuchs said Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while addressing a press conference about the cabinet meeting decisions.

He said the provincial cabinet also approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Journalists Welfare Endowment Fund Rules 2021. Under the rules, Rs 1 million would be given to the family of a journalist who was martyred in terrorism and Rs 200000 would be given to a journalist who got disabled for any reason.

He said that a grant of Rs 200,000 would be given for the wedding expenses for children of journalists. He said that a journalist with 60 years of age and having 30 years of experience would be given a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000.

He added that a journalist who has been fired and rendered unemployed would be given a stipend of Rs 10,000 for two months. In case of death of a journalist or any member of his family, Rs 50,000 would be given as funeral expenses. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet also approved rules prepared in light of minimum Wages Act 2013.

The Cabinet also approved digital skill development program to provide employment opportunities in the field of information technology to the youth and graduates.

The CM aide said that cabinet approved Digital Skill Development Program under which modern digital courses would be imparted to one lakh youth and graduates of the province, adding the program costing a total of Rs 5 billion entailed three to six months long courses.

The provincial cabinet also approved the draft Food Fortification Act 2021 for mandatory presence of iron, folic acid, zinc and essential vitamins in locally and imported flour, edible oil and other items, he said.

He elaborated that the Food Fortification Act 2021 had been framed in the light of the findings of the National Nutrition Survey 2018 regarding malnutrition in women and children.

Under the Act, the Halal Food Authority had been given powers of inspection, fines, registration of manufacturers, packing and strict action against violators, he informed and added that establishment of laboratories for checking food quality is also included in the act besides featuring procedures for recourse to the consumer court against misuse of powers of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority officers.

The cabinet approved issuance of notification of discounts on previous fines, arrears of payments of persons associated with corporate and non-corporate business in Kaghan and Galiyat for the promotion of tourism.

He said that concession was demanded by Tourism Association of Kahgan Valley, Anjuman Tajran Nathia Gali and Galyat Hotel Association, adding the concession would apply to corporate and non-corporate businesses registered with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, while payments made before the issuance of the notification would not be waived off.

The cabinet has approved decision of provincial government to increase minimum wage to Rs 21,000 for contract and project employees of Grade 1 to 8. Cabinet approves issuance of formal notification of decision.

He added that a minimum wage of Rs 21,000 for contract employees would be applicable from July 1, 2021.

Cabinet approves government data strategy to enable online availability of government data through PMRU. It would enable public and private institutions to participate in government affairs and consultation.

The provincial cabinet has approved a grant-in-aid of Rs 150 million for the establishment of Khpal Kor Nursing and Health Sciences College in Gulkada Swat.

He said the chief minister also directed Finance Department to formulate regular rules regarding grant-in-aid. The provincial cabinet has approved Rules, Conditions and Conditions Rules 2021 for the recruitment of KP Provincial Ombudsman Fixed Pay Employees.

Under the rules, all matters related to recruitment, salary and service of fixed pay employees would be decided.

Various committees have been formed in provincial ombudsman office for hiring and recruiting advisors, consultants and other staff to ensure transparency.

The provincial cabinet has decided to transfer the powers of the Pakistan Tobacco board except for exports from the federation to the province in consultation with the Federal government.