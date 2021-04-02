Cabinet approves harassment amendment bill at workplace

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said that the harassment of women at workplace (amendment) bill 2021 has been approved by cabinet after approval from CCLC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said that the harassment of women at workplace (amendment) bill 2021 has been approved by cabinet after approval from CCLC.

In a tweet, the minister said that the bill will seek to close the gaps in the original law especially in the relation to "work place".

"After approval from CCLC, cabinet gave approval to our bill "The Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill 2021" which seeks to close the gaps in the original law especially in relation to "workplace" . It will be laid before National Assembly now, Mazari wrote on twitter.