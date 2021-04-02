UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Approves Harassment Amendment Bill At Workplace

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 03:21 PM

Cabinet approves harassment amendment bill at workplace



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari said that the harassment of women at workplace (amendment) bill 2021 has been approved by cabinet after approval from CCLC.



"After approval from CCLC, cabinet gave approval to our bill "The Harassment of Women at Workplace (Amendment) Bill 2021" which seeks to close the gaps in the original law especially in relation to "workplace" . It will be laid before National Assembly now, Mazari wrote on twitter.

