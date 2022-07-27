UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Approves Inter Government Commercial Transaction Act-2022

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022 | 09:59 PM

The Federal Cabinet on Wednesday, while approving the Inter Government Commercial Transaction Act-2022 - sent by the Ministry of Law and Justice, recommended for presenting it before the relevant parliamentary committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 )

The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was told that the proposed law would help boost the confidence of foreign investors and increase foreign investment in the country.

The law would also be helpful in the government-to-government (G2G) development agreements.

The cabinet was informed that it was for the first time that a government in Pakistan had taken a step for the protection of G2G agreements and took measures to ensure transparency in that respect.

