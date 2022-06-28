Cabinet approves KP Teachers (Appointment and Regularization of Services) Bill

The meeting of provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Tuesday approved 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers (Appointment and Regularization of Services) Bill, 2021' to regularize services of teachers appointed on ad hoc basis through NTS in the province since 2017.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The meeting of provincial cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here Tuesday approved 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teachers (Appointment and Regularization of Services) Bill, 2021' to regularize services of teachers appointed on ad hoc basis through NTS in the province since 2017.

The meeting besides cabinet members was also attended by the Provincial Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretaries of various Government Departments.

The approval of appointment and regularization of Services bill would benefit around 58 thousand teachers who have been appointed on merit against sanctioned posts in categories (BS-12 to BS-16) and are performing duties in various schools of the province.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while briefing media persons about decisions of cabinet meeting informed that cabinet also approved addition of 38 new public services of six departments, which have been identified, refined and finalized by Right to Services Commission (RTS) after holding multiple sessions with secretaries and different tiers of concerned departments.

The new public services include issuance of fitness certificate to vehicles, pollution control certificates, issuance of route permits to commercial vehicles, repair and maintenance of water supply lines of DWSS of TMAs, sanitation in designated area of TMAs, streetlights, NOC for the establishment of fruit markets and scholarships etc. These public services will be delivered by the departments concerned.

The chief minister, he said, announced Rs one million for heirs of girl student who was killed in wall collapse in Dir and Rs 100,000 each for those sustained injuries in the said incident. The school was also named after the deceased girl student.

He said that cabinet also approved transfer of state land measuring 7 kanals and 16 marlas to Tehsil Municipal Administration Domel, District Bannu for construction of its office building, which is presently functioning in a rented building.

Similarly, the cabinet also approved 'Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mining of Minor Minerals from River Bed Rules, 2022', which have been prepared in light of recommendations of cabinet sub-committee.

The rules would help regulating and protecting natural course of rivers, allied infrastructure as well as promotion of scientific mining activities in riverbeds, where minor minerals like Bajri, Shingle, Ordinary Sand, Gravel and Ordinary Stones are found.

The cabinet also approved imposition of fines of Rs 0.5 million to Rs 1.5 million on illegal mining.

Barrister Saif further informed that the cabinet also approved a one time grant of Rs 16.63 million for the rehabilitation and clearance of the PESCO liabilities of as many as 13 tube wells established by PAK-PWD in Peshawar during the year 2017-18.

He said that cabinet authorized Secretary Forests to declare and notify Joint check posts and wildlife check posts at appropriate places for effective conservation, protection and management of wildlife resources of the province.

Similarly, the cabinet also approved establishment of Kabalgram as Waterfowl Public Game Reserve in Shangla District where hunting of wild animals would not be allowed without special permit.

Muhammad Ali Saif further informed that cabinet also approved establishment of an Interim Tribunal in light of the directions of Peshawar High Court to dispose of Mines and Minerals related cases.

The meeting also approved abolition of interment centre status of Interment Centre Fiza Ghat, District Swat in the wake of improved law and order situation in the province, transfer of required land to Elementary and Secondary education Department for up-gradation of Government High School Lilownai to level of Higher Secondary School in District Shangla, transfer of 20 kanal land owned by Industries Department to Higher Education Department for establishment of Government College of Commerce and Management Sciences at Takhtbai District Mardan.

The barrister further said the chief minister directed concerned authorities to devise mechanism for provision of land for universities to ensure continuation of educational activities in smooth manner as well security of the agricultural land.