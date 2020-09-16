UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Approves Launching Of Kissan Dost Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:48 PM

Cabinet approves launching of Kissan Dost Program

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, here on Wednesday approved launching of Kissan Dost Program under which per annum wheat production target would be increased from 1.1 to 1.6 million metric tons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ):A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, here on Wednesday approved launching of Kissan Dost Program under which per annum wheat production target would be increased from 1.1 to 1.6 million metric tons.

Cabinet also approved an initial grant of Rs.397 million for launching the program under which farmers would also be facilitated through provision of certified seeds and fertilizers. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary SMBR and Administrative Secretaries.

Cabinet also approved writing the name of Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him as "Hazrat Muhammad Rasoolullah Khatamunabeyen Sallalaho Alaihy Wa Aalehy Wa Ashabehi Wassalam" in all official and unofficial correspondence.

Cabinet decided to import an additional three lac metric tons of wheat through Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP). Cabinet doubled import with sole aim to stabilize prices of flour and to ensure uninterrupted supply to consumers on cheaper rates.

The cabinet also approved establishment of three new special purpose development authorities including Kelash Development Authority, Kumrat Development Authority and Kalam Development Authority.

Meeting also decided to establish hundred more camping pods in different tourists' spots, approved an additional grant of 400 million for renovation and up-gradation of Hayatabad Sport Complex.

The cabinet also approved amendments in PEDO Act to improve its performance and encourage private sector to invest in power sector. Members also decided to digitalize mines and minerals sector to ensure transparency in the grant of mineral titles.

The cabinet also approved keeping of censor board of motion films under the control of provincial government to ensure quality production and depict norms and culture of province.

The cabinet also approved increasing rates of penalties against sugar mill for delay in sugarcane crushing. The cabinet approved draft Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minerals and Minor Minerals (Temporary Permit Rules 2020).

Cabinet also approved enhancement of Mineral Royalty Rates of various minerals including Barytes, Ballclay, Baczytes, Bentonite, Chinaclay, Marble, Dolomite etc. Approval of appointing Raza Habib (BS-18) officer of Railway Group as Director General Galiyat Development Authority was also given by cabinet.

The cabinet also approved appointment of Saliha Asif as Member Board of Director Bank of Khyber, compensation amount of Rs.1 million for heirs of Naik Muhammad of District Shangla who had died in Coal Mine incident in Darra Adam Khel.

The CM directed all the boards and authorities being established under various departments to prepare a brief on their performance for cabinet. He also congratulated cabinet on signing of agreement on Rashkai Economic Zone and welcomed Shahram Khan Tarakai and Anwar Zeb in the cabinet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Film And Movies Import Died Wa Shangla 2020 Bank Of Khyber All From Government Cabinet Agreement Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank reviews continuous development pl ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority highlights role of disease ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 12 businesses, warns five for ..

20 minutes ago

Low performing power plants generating 1794 MWs be ..

20 minutes ago

Number of operating companies in Al Barsha reaches ..

35 minutes ago

Legislation being enacted for the protection of ra ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.