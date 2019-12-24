Cabinet approves Local Govt Commission for ICT with Ali Nawaz as its head: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday informed that the Federal Cabinet had approved the formation of Local Government Commission for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Member National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan will head the new body

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday informed that the Federal Cabinet had approved the formation of Local Government Commission for Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Member National Assembly Ali Nawaz Awan will head the new body.

She was addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza to share details of the decisions, taken during a Federal Cabinet meeting here.

She said the Local Government Commission would work to keep the capital city clean and maintain its healthy environment.

Dr Zafar told that the Federal Cabinet had approved decrease in prices of 89 essential and life saving medicines under its 2018 medicine pricing policy.

Dr Firdous also informed that the Cabinet on the recommendation of its sub-committee unanimously decided not to remove name of Maryam Nawazfrom the Exit Control List (ECL). However, it excluded eight other Names andincluded four names in the list, maintained by the Ministry of Interior.