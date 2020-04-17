UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Approves Ordinance To Provide Incentives To Construction Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:07 PM

Cabinet approves ordinance to provide incentives to construction industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):The Federal Cabinet, through amendments in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, Sales Tax Laws and Finance Act 1989, has approved an ordinance to provide tax incentives to the construction industry.

The approval of Ordinance / Construction Package was aimed at promoting economic activities and generating employment opportunities in the country, affected by lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Following are highlights of the Ordinance / Construction Package released by the PM Media Office here on Friday: AMENDMENTS IN INCOME TAX ORDINANCE, 2001 ** Fixed Tax Regime for Builders and Developers: Tax levied on per square feet / per square yard basis; No withholding taxes on materials except for cement and steel; No withholding taxes on services except those rendered by companies; Builders and developers can take credit of income / profit from project up to ten times of tax paid; For low cost housing projects by NAPHDA (Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority ) / approved by NAPHDA, tax further reduced by 90%; Applicable to new projects starting before 31st of December, 2020 and existing incomplete projects who opt for taxation under this scheme; Both new and existing projects would have to get registered with FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) by filing a prescribed form on IRIS web portal; Existing projects would self-declare the percentage of completion and shall pay fixed tax for the remaining project under the new fixed tax scheme; Exemption of tax on dividends paid to shareholders by builders and developers opting for taxation under this scheme; ** Exemption from Section 111 (Unexplained Income Source): ** Following not exempted: - Public office-holder, his benamidar, spouse or dependents; - Listed public companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs); * Exemption not available to: Any criminal proceeds derived from money laundering, extortion and terror financing; Applicability of Section 111: The provisions of this section shall not apply to capital investment made in a new project in the form of money or land subject to conditions mentioned below: Conditions for exemption from Sec 111 if investment is made by a builder developer as an individual: In case of cash investment, money is deposited in a new bank account on or before the 31st December, 2020; In case of investment in shape of land, individual to have ownership title of the land at the time of promulgation of this amendment; Project must commence by 31st Dec, 2020 and get completed by 30th September Sep, 2022;Project shall be considered completed if:In case of builder: Grey structure is completed by 30th Sep, 2022

