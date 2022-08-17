UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Approves Placement Of Shahzad Akbar's Name On ECL

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 17, 2022 | 12:13 PM

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

The cabinet has given approval after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) made request to place Akbar's name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2022) The Federal cabinet placed Names of 10 people including former prime minister Imran Khan’s close aide Shahzad Akbar, on the Exit Control List on Tuesday (ECL).

The Prime Minister's media wing said that the federal cabinet, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, also approved adding other names to the ECL.

It also said that as many as 22 names were removed from the ECL.

The sources said that Shahzad Akbar's name was placed on the ECL at the request of the National Accountability Bureau.

Akbar left for Dubai on April 17, from where he flew to London five days later, five days after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended FIA orders placing his name on the stop list.

Besides it, the cabinet also rejected a summary for an increase in the prices of 35 medicines.

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination was told not to increase the prices of medicines without its permission.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, who was also present in the meeting, also opposed the summary.

The sources said that the draft of declaration against the PTI chairman to be submitted to the Supreme Court in light of the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the foreign funding case could not be presented in the meeting.

However, some of the cabinet members asked about the latest increase in the POL prices.

