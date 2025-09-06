Cabinet Approves Projects Related To Public Welfare, Health, Forests Sectors
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) The 38th meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet was chaired by Amin Khan Gandapur here Sunday took various decisions related to public welfare, health, law and order, tourism and forests sectors.
The meeting approved communication strategy for the provincial government. A grant of Rs 1247.5 million was approved to the PDMA to assist the displaced families of Bajaur. Reconstruction of Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line in Peshawar and approval for new police stations and outposts were approved.
Provision of land for establishing a police station in Akbarpura Nowshera was approved. Swabi sub-jail was given the status of district jail, and transfer of prisoners and posts was approved.
It was decided to upgrade Mansehra Ogi Hospital to Category-D hospital. Grants were approved for festivals of Kalash and Bahai communities.
Approval has been given for the purchase of 50 more buses for BRT.
It has been decided to establish the country's largest safari park in Nowshera. Approval has been given to give land to the Forest Department for growing forests on 14,718 acres of land in Tank Band Peru. Approval has been given to hand over the historical building of Chashma Rest House, Dera Ismail Khan to the Department of Archeology.
Approval has been given to establish the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arts and Crafts Display Center in Islamabad.
The share of net hydel profit of districts with dams has been increased from 10 to 15 percent. Amendments have been given to the Health Care Commission Rules and Women's Commission Rules. Amendments have been given to the Stamp Act 1899. Minimum wage has been increased from Rs 36,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.
It was decided to provide a building for the establishment of NADRA office in Dera Ismail Khan. A patient from DI Khan was approved to receive Rs 6 million in aid for a kidney transplant. A provincial contingent will participate in the Islamabad National Youth Games 2025, for which funds were approved.
It was decided to provide Rs 100 million in aid in the form of ration to the earthquake victims of Afghanistan.
The cabinet was briefed on the situation of wheat and commodities. Wheat reserves in the province were declared satisfactory, and further purchases will be decided keeping in mind the need.
In the meeting, special prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of those who died during the flood situation in the country and the earthquake in Afghanistan and for the speedy recovery of the injured.
APP/hsb
