UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cabinet Approves Punjab Drug Amendment Bill 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Cabinet approves Punjab Drug Amendment Bill 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, it has been decided to take action against those who are manufacturing and selling fake and counterfeit cosmetics.

Usman Buzdar said that in the interest of public, the Punjab cabinet approved "The Punjab Drug Amendment Bill 2020".

He said that the mafia involved in manufacturing and selling substandard and counterfeit cosmetics was remained unaccountable in the past as no action was taken by the institutions concerned in this regard. Manufacturers and sellers of substandard cosmetics are playing with the health of the people besides looting them.

He maintained that approval of the amended bill will ensure the manufacturing of international standard cosmetics free from harmful chemicals causing cancer, skin allergies and different skin diseases.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab 2020 Cancer From Cabinet Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

1 hour ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

2 hours ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.