Cabinet approves recommendation over validation of foreign pilots’ licenses working in Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A meeting of the Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday approved the recommendation of the Cabinet Division to extend the validation of licenses for 86 foreign pilots, currently working in Pakistan, by two years.
It also granted its approval to extend the foreign validation for the new pilots who joined in 2025, with a period of three years, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on Pakistani pilots in previous years, Pakistani airlines had to hire pilots from abroad.
The aforementioned recommendation of the cabinet division would be implemented following complete legal process.
The prime minister constituted a committee headed by Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif to review the Toshakhana Act 2024 for bringing more transparency in the system.
The cabinet approved the rules and regulations regarding the appointment of the chairman and members of the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority, based on the recommendations of the cabinet division.
It also granted its approval to an amendment to the Rules of business 1973, transferring the responsibility of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 from the Ministry of IT to the Ministry of Interior, as recommended by the cabinet division.
The cabinet sanctioned the appointment of Dr. Ammar Habib Khan as member finance of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Appellate Tribunal, based on the recommendation of the ministry of law and justice.
In the meeting, the prime minister directed formation of a committee to expedite the restructuring process of the Utility Stores Corporation and ensure its effective monitoring.
The prime minister emphasized the need to develop a new, effective strategy to ensure that the Prime Minister’s Relief Package reached the deserving.
The federal cabinet ratified the decisions made in the Economic Coordination Committee meetings held on January 6, 2025, and January 17, 2025.
