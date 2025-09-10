Cabinet approves resumption of new gas connections: Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Wednesday said that the federal cabinet has approved the resumption of new gas connections across the country, ending the ban imposed in 2021.

Briefing the media on cabinet decisions along with Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, he said the government had responded to strong public demand by lifting the restriction on new connections.

He said the cabinet took several key decisions, including restoring new domestic gas connections, particularly in newly developed housing areas where residents had been forced to rely on LPG cylinders and alternative fuels.

The minister assured that both Sui companies had already completed procurement processes for meters and pipelines, and would immediately begin processing pending applications once the official notification is issued.

Existing applicants would also be given the option to convert their requests to RLNG-based connections by paying the prescribed security fee to OGRA, he added.

Highlighting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s commitment to easing the energy burden on citizens, the minister said the decision would help reduce household fuel expenses and provide much-needed relief amid inflation.

He explained that although RLNG would remain costlier than domestic natural gas, it would be around 30–35 per cent cheaper than LPG, thereby easing household fuel costs.

“We already have a surplus of RLNG and adequate electricity availability, but we are working to strengthen governance and sustainability in the sector,” he added.

He said, informed that one bidding round for domestic gas exploration had already been completed, while another would conclude soon.

Ali Pervaiz Mali said, efforts were also being made to attract international companies, including those from Türkiye, China, and the United States, for both onshore and offshore exploration. “By gradually boosting local production, we aim to reduce reliance on RLNG and provide cheaper, indigenous fuel to the people,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s determination to achieve sustainability in the energy sector, reduce dependence on costly imports, and gradually shift towards indigenous fuel resources.

The minister said the meeting began with prayers for Major Adnan, who was martyred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a day earlier. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to secure Pakistan’s victory against terrorism and acknowledged the sacrifices of the armed forces and citizens.

On the floods, he said the Prime Minister was personally supervising a comprehensive damage assessment in consultation with provinces. The federal government, he assured, would fulfill its responsibility to provide maximum relief to the victims.