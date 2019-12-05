UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Approves Rs 1.6 Billion For Microfinance Program

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Cabinet approves Rs 1.6 billion for microfinance program

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :Balochistan cabinet approved Rs 1.6 billion for start of microfinance program under Non-Governmental Organization, Akhoowat Foundation, in which poor and unemployed people would be given interest free loan for poverty alleviation.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan chaired the cabinet meeting. Provincial Finance Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Information Technology Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Spokesman of Balochistan Liaqat Shahwani informed this in a press briefing after the meeting.

They said the cabinet had also approved payment of Rs 5000 million for 300 MW power plant project in Gwadar and these funds would be provided by a Chinese company.

"200 bulldozers, 1000 tractors would also be provided on easy installments to farmers for improvement of agriculture sector," they said, adding the cabinet had also approved establishment of Balochistan University's Sub-Campus in Rakhni and linking of National Grade Station with Makran Division.

Nawan Killi's Bypass, Rakhni Bactor Road and for Zhob Residential College have been approved in the cabinet.

They said according to the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan development projects in the province were being accomplished with high standard and releasing of funds was being ensured without delay for timely completion of the projects.

"Important decisions were made for Livestock and Agriculture sectors in order to enhance their capacity in the cabinet meeting", they said.

They further said cabinet also decided to reduce maximum lease period from 99 years to 15 years, saying Balochisan Revenue Authority had been directed to devise strategies to upgrade its resources in the province.

Director General Public Relations Balochistan, Shehzada Farhat Ahmadzai was also present at the press briefing.

