Cabinet approves Rs 200, 000 house rent for ministers: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said that important decisions were taken in the fifth meeting of the provincial cabinet.

In a statement issued here, he said that the provincial cabinet has approved that Rs 200,000 will be given as rent for those ministers who do not belong to Peshawar and have no official residence.

On this condition, the ministers will rent up to two lac houses in the market, which will be paid by the government, said Barrister Saif. He said that the payment of utility bills of the house will also be included in this two lac.

He said that from 2014 until now, the ministers who had official residences had a deduction of 70 thousand rupees from their salary. Barrister Saif further said that those ministers who did not have an official residence were given 70 thousand rupees in their salary for house rent.

He said that house rents have increased in 2024 and a suitable house can be found from one and a half to one lac.After approval of two lac rupees for the ministers, they will rent a suitable house for themselves in Peshawar, Barrister Saif added. He further said that the provincial cabinet also approved funds for deputy commissioners in the merged districts.

Rs 503 million has been approved for the Deputy Commissioners of the merged districts for the next three years, adding the funds issued to the Deputy Commissioners will be released through the bank and there will also be a regular audit, said Barrister Saif. He said that Rs 1303 million has been allocated for Deputy Commissioners for Tribal Districts and FR from 2021 to 24.