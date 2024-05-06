Open Menu

Cabinet Approves Rs 200, 000 House Rent For Ministers: Barrister Saif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Cabinet approves Rs 200, 000 house rent for ministers: Barrister Saif

Dvisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said that important decisions were taken in the fifth meeting of the provincial cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said that important decisions were taken in the fifth meeting of the provincial cabinet.

In a statement issued here, he said that the provincial cabinet has approved that Rs 200,000 will be given as rent for those ministers who do not belong to Peshawar and have no official residence.

On this condition, the ministers will rent up to two lac houses in the market, which will be paid by the government, said Barrister Saif. He said that the payment of utility bills of the house will also be included in this two lac.

He said that from 2014 until now, the ministers who had official residences had a deduction of 70 thousand rupees from their salary. Barrister Saif further said that those ministers who did not have an official residence were given 70 thousand rupees in their salary for house rent.

He said that house rents have increased in 2024 and a suitable house can be found from one and a half to one lac.After approval of two lac rupees for the ministers, they will rent a suitable house for themselves in Peshawar, Barrister Saif added. He further said that the provincial cabinet also approved funds for deputy commissioners in the merged districts.

Rs 503 million has been approved for the Deputy Commissioners of the merged districts for the next three years, adding the funds issued to the Deputy Commissioners will be released through the bank and there will also be a regular audit, said Barrister Saif. He said that Rs 1303 million has been allocated for Deputy Commissioners for Tribal Districts and FR from 2021 to 24.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Rent Bank Muhammad Ali Market From Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

10 gangs busted, 20 POs arrested, 6 cars, 108 moto ..

10 gangs busted, 20 POs arrested, 6 cars, 108 motorcycles, cash of Rs.3.5m recov ..

16 minutes ago
 ATC grants post-arrest bail to 13 accused in Jinna ..

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 13 accused in Jinnah House attack case

16 minutes ago
 Pb minister reviews work on Murree Improvement Pla ..

Pb minister reviews work on Murree Improvement Plan

14 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

16 minutes ago
 WAPDA, PAF pull off wins in PTF Inter-Department T ..

WAPDA, PAF pull off wins in PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy

14 minutes ago
 CJP voices dissatisfaction over Faizabad sit-in's ..

CJP voices dissatisfaction over Faizabad sit-in's fact-finding report

1 hour ago
Efforts on for producing skilled manpower: Ch. Sha ..

Efforts on for producing skilled manpower: Ch. Shafay

1 hour ago
 Landowners in Jand Bari decide for legal action ov ..

Landowners in Jand Bari decide for legal action over compensation dispute for wa ..

1 hour ago
 Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody ..

Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition

1 hour ago
 Pakistan highly values its multifaceted ties with ..

Pakistan highly values its multifaceted ties with Italy: PM

1 hour ago
 IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear a ..

IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear activity

1 hour ago
 Fire erupts in F-7's plaza in Islamabad

Fire erupts in F-7's plaza in Islamabad

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan