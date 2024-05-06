Cabinet Approves Rs 200, 000 House Rent For Ministers: Barrister Saif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Dvisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said that important decisions were taken in the fifth meeting of the provincial cabinet
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhawa on Information and Public Relations Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif on Monday said that important decisions were taken in the fifth meeting of the provincial cabinet.
In a statement issued here, he said that the provincial cabinet has approved that Rs 200,000 will be given as rent for those ministers who do not belong to Peshawar and have no official residence.
On this condition, the ministers will rent up to two lac houses in the market, which will be paid by the government, said Barrister Saif. He said that the payment of utility bills of the house will also be included in this two lac.
He said that from 2014 until now, the ministers who had official residences had a deduction of 70 thousand rupees from their salary. Barrister Saif further said that those ministers who did not have an official residence were given 70 thousand rupees in their salary for house rent.
He said that house rents have increased in 2024 and a suitable house can be found from one and a half to one lac.After approval of two lac rupees for the ministers, they will rent a suitable house for themselves in Peshawar, Barrister Saif added. He further said that the provincial cabinet also approved funds for deputy commissioners in the merged districts.
Rs 503 million has been approved for the Deputy Commissioners of the merged districts for the next three years, adding the funds issued to the Deputy Commissioners will be released through the bank and there will also be a regular audit, said Barrister Saif. He said that Rs 1303 million has been allocated for Deputy Commissioners for Tribal Districts and FR from 2021 to 24.
Recent Stories
10 gangs busted, 20 POs arrested, 6 cars, 108 motorcycles, cash of Rs.3.5m recov ..
ATC grants post-arrest bail to 13 accused in Jinnah House attack case
Pb minister reviews work on Murree Improvement Plan
IESCO issues power suspension programme
WAPDA, PAF pull off wins in PTF Inter-Department Tennis Trophy
CJP voices dissatisfaction over Faizabad sit-in's fact-finding report
Efforts on for producing skilled manpower: Ch. Shafay
Landowners in Jand Bari decide for legal action over compensation dispute for wa ..
Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition
Pakistan highly values its multifaceted ties with Italy: PM
IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear activity
Fire erupts in F-7's plaza in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10 gangs busted, 20 POs arrested, 6 cars, 108 motorcycles, cash of Rs.3.5m recovered during April: C ..16 minutes ago
-
ATC grants post-arrest bail to 13 accused in Jinnah House attack case16 minutes ago
-
Pb minister reviews work on Murree Improvement Plan14 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power suspension programme16 minutes ago
-
CJP voices dissatisfaction over Faizabad sit-in's fact-finding report1 hour ago
-
Landowners in Jand Bari decide for legal action over compensation dispute for water dam construction1 hour ago
-
Pakistan highly values its multifaceted ties with Italy: PM1 hour ago
-
Fire erupts in F-7's plaza in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Police arrest 3 accused of filming torture1 hour ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti , ministers call on President1 hour ago
-
CM Murad urges NHA to hand over Lyari Expressway, Karachi-Thatta and Mirpurkhas-Umerkot road to Sind ..1 hour ago
-
Sindh govt plans to conduct random drug tests on students: Sharjeel Memon1 hour ago