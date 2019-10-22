UrduPoint.com
Cabinet Approves Rs 5 Billion Ministry-Akhuwat Accord For Low-income Housing: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:41 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the federal cabinet had approved an agreement between the Ministry of Housing and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance in an effort to build five million housing units for low-income people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday said the Federal cabinet had approved an agreement between the Ministry of Housing and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance in an effort to build five million housing units for low-income people.

Flanked by Minister for Law Farogh Naseem here at a press conference to share the cabinet's decisions, she said under the accord, a fund of Rs 5 billion would be utilized to give interest-free loans of Rs 100,000 to Rs 1 million to the poor people. Priority would be given to those homeless people who were registered under the 'poverty score card survey', she added.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet also approved an internship programme under which the Ministry of Communications would give technical training and employment to some 35,000 students every year.



