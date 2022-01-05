UrduPoint.com

Cabinet Approves Rs 6bn To Give Subsidy To SMEs: Barrister Saif

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Cabinet approves Rs 6bn to give subsidy to SMEs: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Wednesday said that provincial cabinet has approved Rs.6 billion for Rast Modernization Finance Scheme and Rast Working Capital Finance Scheme under which subsidy would be given to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Addressing a press briefing to inform media about decisions taken by provincial cabinet, he said that the scheme would be implemented after consultation of department of Industries and commerce and added that it would create employment opportunities besides strengthening provincial economy.

He said that skilled workforce would be increased in the province as cabinet has approved Apprenticeship Bill 2021 that would bind industrial units and factories to impart technical skills to interested persons.

He informed that cabinet has also approved Summary Automation System under Digitalization Policy and said that the system would enable authorities to send documents to Chief Secretary and Chief Minister through software. He informed that Summary Automation System is a new approach that is very first of its kind in the country.

CM aide said that cabinet has also approved KP Print Electronic and Digital Advertisement Policy to inform people about policies of government and to introduce modernity in advertisement system.

He said that government advertisements would also be viewed on websites, social and digital media platforms.

KP Antique Amendment Act 2010 has also been approved to initiate legal action against elements involved in illegal excavation, he told. The cabinet has also approved panel of board of Directors Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar besides approving nomination of nine members after reconstituting KP Pharmacy Council.

The decisions of provincial cabinet also include approval of Shuhda Package for Mubashir Ahmad that was killed in firing incident on Dalzal road during last year, payment of remaining amount of financial package to killed in district Khyber in the light of Peshawar High Court decision, relaxation of KPRA rules for Kalam and Naran under Tourism Area Integrated Project, appointment of Director Galyat Development Authority and transfer of land for establishment of Directorate of Anticorruption Regional Office at D I Khan.

Barrister Saif said that cabinet has also given nod to cancellation of KP Benevolent Fund Allotment of Plots to Government Service Rules, KP Right to information Amendment Act 2021, issuance of NOC to Sarhad University of Science and Technology to establish satellite tv broadcast station, KP Consumer Protection Rules 2021 and transfer of land to set up courts in tehsil Pabbi.

