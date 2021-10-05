Cabinet approves seasonal electricity package: Hammad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that the cabinet has approved the seasonal electricity package.

"Any additional electricity consumed by domestic and commercial consumers during Nov-Feb period compared to same time previous year will have a discount of Rs 5 to 7 per each unit, " he tweeted.